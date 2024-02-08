William Blair Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.04. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $52.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2024 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $53.71 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,438.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,310.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,072.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,725.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.