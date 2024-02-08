William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 50,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,465.00.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$700.00.

On Friday, January 19th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 6,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,030.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,300.00.

On Monday, December 18th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$310.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 2,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,550.00.

On Monday, December 11th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,610.00.

On Friday, December 8th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 8,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,640.00.

Tethys Petroleum Stock Performance

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Company Profile

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.