Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2 %

WTW stock opened at $271.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $272.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $276,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,232 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,241,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

