Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 114,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 57,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10. The firm has a market cap of C$14.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

