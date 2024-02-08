Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Tops $0.0062

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $851.17 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wirtual token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

