WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.99

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 228528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 211,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 43.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.