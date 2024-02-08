WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.12

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 17077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.