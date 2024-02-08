Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.06 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,226.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

