WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,459,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in WPP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $64.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
