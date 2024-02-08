Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $124.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.03 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

