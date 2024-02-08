Wynn Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 31,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the average volume of 24,413 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,909. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.29 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

