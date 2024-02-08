Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.