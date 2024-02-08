XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:XPO opened at $116.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 375.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

