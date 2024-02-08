XPO (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. 1,388,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,202. XPO has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 387.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XPO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth about $3,656,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in XPO by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in XPO by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPO by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in XPO by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

