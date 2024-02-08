Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $124.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 50.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

