Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $150.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NYSE XYL opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.92. Xylem has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $124.56.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

