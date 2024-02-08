Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

