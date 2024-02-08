Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Yum China has raised its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

