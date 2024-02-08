Zacks Research Comments on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE CFG opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

