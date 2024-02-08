Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.24

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 36301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

