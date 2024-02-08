Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $6.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after buying an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.