Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down to $127.55

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.55, but opened at $120.67. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $122.43, with a volume of 411,036 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

