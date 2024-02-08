Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Zoetis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Zoetis has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Zoetis Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Zoetis
In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
