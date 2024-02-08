Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $196.15. 297,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,834. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

