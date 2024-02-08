Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.432 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

