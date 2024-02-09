10,678 Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K) Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. owned about 1.94% of Kellanova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Kellanova by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $4,254,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,775,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,784,650. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.27. 1,277,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.