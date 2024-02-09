15,335 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

LHX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.86. 135,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,858. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

