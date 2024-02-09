26,934 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

