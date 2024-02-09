2,780 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 272.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 548,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

