41,254 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,261,000 after buying an additional 748,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

