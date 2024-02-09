4,172 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,408. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.