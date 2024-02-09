5,919 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

