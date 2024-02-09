5,968 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in ONEOK by 15.9% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $20,006,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 66.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

