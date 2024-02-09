6,280 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 2.0 %

WU stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

