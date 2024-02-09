7,367 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

