ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 166,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,811. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

