ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.26.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

