Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $766,562.40 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $368.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

