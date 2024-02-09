Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 19905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.72).

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06. The company has a market capitalization of £134.01 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

