Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.08. 655,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 747,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $18,040,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

