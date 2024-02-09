Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $625.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $602.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.32. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

