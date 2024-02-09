Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of ATGE opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.58. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

