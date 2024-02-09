Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $157.97 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

