Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $161.69 and last traded at $160.20, with a volume of 133605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.97.

The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after buying an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $88,640,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

