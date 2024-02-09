Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.0 million-$365.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.4 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.90 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AEIS traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,527. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.11.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

