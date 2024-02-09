Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million to $365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.39 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.59. 35,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,914 shares of company stock worth $286,339 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

