Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AVIFY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

