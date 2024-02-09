AIFG Consultants Ltd. Sells 278 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

