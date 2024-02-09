Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $219.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

