Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $150.54

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.54, but opened at $145.84. Airbnb shares last traded at $147.24, with a volume of 1,306,183 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

